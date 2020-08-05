Sections
This tweet thread about couples sharing truth bombs on early dates makes for an awesome read

Lots of happily ever after stories in this thread.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:20 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

It all started with a tweet shared by lawyer Eli McCann.

During the beginning of most relationships, people tend to go the extra mile or do special things they wouldn’t ordinarily do to impress the other person. This Twitter thread, however, has many tiny tales of truth bombs being shared on early dates and how even those turned into happily ever afters.

It all started with a tweet shared by lawyer Eli McCann. “For my second date with my husband we met in NYC and went to a party and ended up at a McDonald’s at 3:00 AM where he reached across the table, grabbed my hands, looked at me adoringly, and said ‘I hate this. I wanted to go to bed at 9:00. Do not expect this of me again’,” he says in his tweet.

Well things turned alright despite this honest confession and now the tweet about the incident has gone viral. Since being shared on August 2, the tweet has collected over 1.4 lakh likes and more than 9,800 retweets - and counting.



Not only has the tweet struck a chord with so many people, it has also prompted many others to share similar stories of early dates in which they also dropped such truth bombs and how things still somehow managed to turn out well.



Sometimes arcade games were involved

Other times, shoes played a big role

Here’s another one with happiest of endings… or beginnings

Well, that’s… informative

“12 years together” - doesn’t that make you smile?

Of course some couldn’t help but share their reactions to such heartwarming stories

What do you think about all these stories?

