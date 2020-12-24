Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile

This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile

You may find yourself saying aww repeatedly while scrolling through the comments of the post.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 01:29 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog with a stick. (representational image) (Unsplash)

Doggos are undoubtedly the best friend one can get as they shower unconditional love for their humans. But sometimes these furbuddies have a complaint or two from their part for some of the rules set by their humans. This Twitter thread shared by Thoughts of Dog may give you an idea of one of their probable grievances. You may find yourself saying aww repeatedly while scrolling through the comments of the post.

“It feels pointless to bring it up again,” reads the post with a clear tone of annoyance from the doggo community. “If I am not allowed to bring my sticks inside. why is the human allowed a whole tree?” it adds.

We are no one to judge but this is definitely something to think about for all the humans.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on December 22, the post has garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and numerous comments. The comments section was crowded with similar rants from Twitter accounts for doggos. People also expressed solidarity with the doggos in the most hilarious ways.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari called ‘traitor’ in hometown by TMC
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Congress demands Karnataka CM’s resignation over corruption allegations
by HT Correspondent
Summit called off due to Covid, mutually agreed, underline India, Russia
by HT Correspondent
Folk singer who hosted Amit Shah’s lunch in Bengal caught in BJP-TMC tug of war
by HT Correspondent

latest news

This Twitter account has an important question for humans on behalf of doggos. It may make you smile
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
Sion hospital assistant dean held for duping PG aspirant from Pune of ₹50L
by Manish K Pathak
Bombay HC commutes death sentence of man who killed unborn child, kin
by Kanchan Chaudhari
Maharashtra govt approves EWS benefits for Marathas
by Surendra P Gangan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.