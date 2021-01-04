Sections
This Twitter challenge is making netizens wrap up 2020 with one song, the results are hilarious

A new challenge with the hashtag #SumUp2020WithAsong has prompted netizens to share their version of the year through popular songs.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:49 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The trend was started by Twitter user Roe’s Rage. (Twitter)

The new year may have brought about hope and a fresh breeze of positivity and optimism, but it still hasn’t erased the memories of the eventful year 2020. But, trust tweeple to make any situation a fun one with their creativity. A new challenge with the hashtag #SumUp2020WithAsong has prompted netizens to share their version of the year through popular songs.

The trend was started by Twitter user Roe’s Rage. “Let’s Play A Game! It was quite a ride in 2020 and we all know music helped us through it. So give us your best answers for #SumUp2020WithASong,” read the caption of the tweet.

Along with several GIFs, wordplays and witty banters, people dropped their summed-up version of 2020 in a song. From Michael Jackson’s Heal the World to Ring-around-a-rosie, the tweets are beyond hilarious and entertaining.

Here are some of the best examples we compiled for you to enjoy.



If you relate to this one, you’re not alone

A brilliant twist to I Want to Hold Your Hand by The Beatles because one really needs to keep a safe distance!

A glimpse of how the lockdown turned out for many

We did all fall down, but in a not-so-playful manner this time

This classic by Michael Jackson is what every human feels right now probably

Standing too close? Uh no thank you!

We saved the best for the last..

Did you relate to any of these songs? What would your song be to sum up 2020?

