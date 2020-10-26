This Twitter profile is all about memes they are not just funny but respectful too

Are you a meme lover? Is the photo gallery of your phone filled with humorous images? Do you often convey complex emotions through aptly designed memes? If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of the questions asked above, then you probably identify as a meme enthusiast, and may thus, appreciate this particular Twitter account a whole lot. However, don’t worry if you’re not a meme connoisseur. These posts are so hilarious and wholesome that they may make you giggle anyway.

A Twitter account named @RespectfulMemes regularly shares top-quality family-friend ‘memelicious’ content. “#1 Source of Memes to show your Grandma!” reads the suitable description of this Twitter account. With over one million followers, it is safe to infer that it is indeed a #1 source.

Here are examples of the ‘respectful memes’ the account often shares:

A little use of the Thesaurus whilst writing an essay never hurt anybody.

Ah, smells like real friendship.

Keanu Reeves, probably the king of respectful memes.

“I am all ears”. Put that statement on a shirt. Now wear it proudly.

Pets are the stars of every zoom call, are they not?

Leftover pizza for breakfast is always a good idea.

It is all about perspective, we suppose.

In case you needed some Monday motivation.

What are your thoughts on these posts? Any that you particularly liked? Be sure to check out the Twitter account for even more positively hilarious content.

Also Read | Netizens have a love-hate relationship with this Twitter account that shows people gripping food with force