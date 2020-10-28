Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This Twitter thread between McDonald’s and other brands about customer queries is too funny to miss

This Twitter thread between McDonald’s and other brands about customer queries is too funny to miss

The tweet by McDonald’s received over 1.3 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens describing how many experienced the same kind of feeling on their jobs.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:18 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The tweet received many supportive replies from other brands. (Twitter)

A hilarious tweet by McDonald’s has prompted a flurry of reactions from other brands resulting in a Twitter thread that’s leaving people laughing out loud. In their tweet, the fast food company shared the struggles of managing a social media account. The tweet received many supportive replies from other brands. The whole conversation is winning tweeple over.

“It’s always ‘when is the McRib coming back’ and never ‘how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account’,” reads the post by McDonald’s. The tweet received over 1.3 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens describing how many experienced the same kind of feeling on their jobs. However, replies from several brands like HBO, Xbox, IBM and even Facebook took the cake with their hilarious banter and supportive replies.

Check out the tweet:



Here’s what HBO tweeted:



Adobe joined in with a suggestion that McDonald’s seems all too happy to try:

Can everyone be like Xbox?

IBM could also relate…

And so could Facebook… which led to a wholesome exchange…

Even tweeple couldn’t help join in and shared several reactions. While many dropped comments asking how the social media person was doing, others took a hilarious path to cheer everyone up.

What do you think of this wholesome Twitter thread?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: Voting in phase 1 continues after 6pm, 52.24% turnout recorded
Oct 28, 2020 18:59 IST
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Oct 28, 2020 17:44 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
Oct 28, 2020 18:54 IST
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Oct 28, 2020 17:53 IST

latest news

Parents welcome Delhi govt’s decision to keep schools shut
Oct 28, 2020 18:58 IST
US Supreme Court lays out path to help Donald Trump win a contested race
Oct 28, 2020 18:58 IST
China’s coronavirus epicenter Hubei lags as regional growth picks up
Oct 28, 2020 18:57 IST
The US and Europe still don’t see eye to eye on Big Tech
Oct 28, 2020 18:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.