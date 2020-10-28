This Twitter thread between McDonald’s and other brands about customer queries is too funny to miss

A hilarious tweet by McDonald’s has prompted a flurry of reactions from other brands resulting in a Twitter thread that’s leaving people laughing out loud. In their tweet, the fast food company shared the struggles of managing a social media account. The tweet received many supportive replies from other brands. The whole conversation is winning tweeple over.

“It’s always ‘when is the McRib coming back’ and never ‘how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account’,” reads the post by McDonald’s. The tweet received over 1.3 lakh likes and numerous comments from netizens describing how many experienced the same kind of feeling on their jobs. However, replies from several brands like HBO, Xbox, IBM and even Facebook took the cake with their hilarious banter and supportive replies.

Check out the tweet:

Here’s what HBO tweeted:

Adobe joined in with a suggestion that McDonald’s seems all too happy to try:

Can everyone be like Xbox?

IBM could also relate…

And so could Facebook… which led to a wholesome exchange…

Even tweeple couldn’t help join in and shared several reactions. While many dropped comments asking how the social media person was doing, others took a hilarious path to cheer everyone up.

What do you think of this wholesome Twitter thread?