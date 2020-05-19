This Twitter thread re-imagining Friends characters as apps will make you binge-watch the show. Again!

The six friends are back with a Twitter thread that re-imagines them as apps on a mobile phone. (Twitter/@assthapasstaa)

When no one told us life was gonna be this way, for ten years, they were there for us, making us laugh, cry and love even when it wasn’t our day or week or month or even our year. But, even when they stopped coming to our television screens, they didn’t leave our hearts. If this wasn’t predictable enough, yes, we’re talking about the popular sit-com Friends This show about six friends taking on life in New York City is one of the most watched shows till date. And now the six friends are back with a Twitter thread that re-imagines them as apps on a mobile phone.

The thread started by a Twitter user relates the six main characters and some of the supporting characters with apps. Here’s how it goes:

Chandler as Twitter is something that all Friends fans will agree to. From “Hi, I’m Chandler. I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable” to “I’m not great at advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment” could this comparison be more perfect?

Rachel, the queen of fashion, is re-imagined as Instagram. From OOTDs to her hairstyles that inspired millions, Rachel can effortlessly pull of the similarity.

Monica is perfect as Pinterest. From displaying her cooking skills to carefully arranging everything in her life, if you listen carefully enough you can hear Monica saying ‘I know!’ to this comparison.

When it comes to knowledge and muft ka gyan, who can be better than Dr Ross Geller? So Ross is re-imagined as Wikipedia. From making you speak correctly to sometimes boring you to sleep, Ross tried to make everyone around him smarter.

Do we even need to say anything about this apt comparison? One ‘How you doin’ from Joey will leave you blushing, hence…

And last but not the least, the goofiest of the group, Phoebe has been compared to Spotify. Honestly, after the hit track ‘Smelly cat’ who else but Ms Buffay to get the honour of being a music app.

Here are some other comparisons of the supporting casts and we are totally rooting for Gunther Central Perk(?) as Starbucks. Take a look at the others

Posted on May 17, netizens found this thread just perfect. “This is the most accurate thing in my life,” writes a Twitter user. “This is on point!” says another. Some people reacted through the voice of the characters only:

What do you think of this Twitter thread? Could it be any more perfect?