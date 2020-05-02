This unlikely black cat and snake friendship will make you do a double-take

It is always uplifting to see pictures and videos of interspecies friendships. However, pictures of affection blossoming between these two animals from unlikely species may leave some feeling surprised.

These three pictures were posted on Twitter on May 1. They were accompanied by a caption that read, “why did I find my cat hanging out with a snake? neither harmed- just basking together”. The shots showcase a black cat, identified as Ricky on the thread, and his new friend, a black snake. The creatures are seen hanging out in the sun, probably trying to get a nice tan. It is unclear if Ricky can understand ‘hiss’ or if the snake is fluent in ‘meow’, but the language barrier doesn’t seem to stop the two from becoming friends.

While some of cheered on this newfound companionship, others were surprised about the union. The tweet currently has over 96,900 retweets and more than 580,00 likes.

Here are some reactions to the duo from the microblogging application:

Ricky and snakey appear to not be the only strange pair in town:

Wow, this tweet had so much going on, from start to finish:

Honestly, we do too!

Someone responded to the earlier tweet with this:

What are your thoughts on this feline and snake furrrnship?