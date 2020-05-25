Sections
Home / It's Viral / This video may make you wonder what ferrets are made out of. Watch

This video may make you wonder what ferrets are made out of. Watch

Does this animal even have a spine? Is it liquid? Watching this video may make you ask these and many more such questions.

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:28 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Reddit/@SwiftieManatee)

If you believed that ferrets were made out of bone and marrow like their fellow mammal friends, this video may make you think again.

The just over 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 24. Shared on the subreddit ‘aww’, the video has been captioned, “Are ferrets liquid??”.

The recording shows a transparent tube that has been draped onto the side of a staircase inside a house. As soon as the clip begins, a white-furred weasel-esq creature is seen running down the tube. It shifts and moulds its body to complement the curves of the tube. Before you know it, the ferret’s squeaky-looking face is peeking out of the other end of the clear pipe.

Wow, does this animal even have a spine? Since being shared, the post has amassed almost 10,000 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.



Are ferrets liquid???? from r/aww

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “I’ve never had a ferret but I’m now a firm believer that they all need one of these clear tubes”. While another individual wrote, “I had an aluminium version for my ferret, Garret. He’d fall asleep in it and you’d have to feel around for the warm lump to find him”. Garret the ferret sounds like a dream pet, honestly.

“Pretty sure ferrets are just cats in a different mood and cats exist in a liquid state so I would say yeah ferrets are liquid too,” read one comment. While another Reddit user stated, “that squeeee happy ferret face at the end”.

Truly, this is one of the cutest animal videos we’ve seen all day. What about you?

Also read | You may have seen ‘The cat in the Hat’ or ‘Puss in Boots’. Now get ready to see cats in the shelf

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lac cultivation to be given status of agriculture: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel
May 25, 2020 13:45 IST
36 years of Saaraansh: Anupam Kher celebrates debut
May 25, 2020 13:45 IST
Dining dummies help cafe-goers keep distance in Vilnius restaurants
May 25, 2020 13:45 IST
Kejriwal says 20% beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in private hospitals, tracking system in the offing: 10 points
May 25, 2020 13:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.