This video of a cheetah, vultures and a lion fighting over the same catch shows the real king of the jungle

The video makes for an incredible watch.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:26 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video was recorded by Brett Heasman, a ranger and guide from Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge. (YouTube/Kruger Sightings)

Lions are known as the king of the jungle and this video shot in South Africa shows exactly why. The Kruger Sightings YouTube channel shared incredible footage of three different predators fighting for the same food. But the animal that ultimately steals the loot and how it does it shows who the real king is.

The video was recorded by Brett Heasman, a ranger and guide from Sabi Sabi Bush Lodge, explains the YouTube description shared along with the video. “It was an absolutely incredible weekend here at Sabi Sabi with alarm calls coming from an open area right in front of Bush Lodge. We followed the calls and scanned the area and noticed a cheetah in an open space, so we dashed off to see what he was up to,” he told LatestSightings.com.

The video opens to show a cheetah ready to devour its food. However, a volt of vultures has their eyes set on the food too. The cheetah tries more than a few times to chase the scavengers away but they manage to get the better of it. Soon, it’s the vultures feasting on the dead impala. However, in a shocking twist, a lion appears on the scene. The scared vultures flutter about ultimately flying away while the lion swoops in and steals the loot.

“This was incredible! What a war for a meal!” the ranger added.



The video makes for an incredible watch. Take a look:

The video also made its way onto Twitter. It’s also the Twitter user’s caption that caught the attention of many. “A cheetah makes the kill. So does speed matter? No, because the cheetah gets overpowered by vultures. So does quantity matter? No. A single lion shows that it’s just your ATTITUDE that matters,” Twitter user Naveed Trumboo captioned the clip.

 

“Amazing capture,” posted a Twitter user. “Caption is well written,” wrote another.

On YouTube too, people posted a ton of reactions.

“This is really fast food, from one to the other...” joked a commenter. “Lion: ‘Move!’ ...Vultures: ‘Sorry boss!’” shared another.

What do you think of this video?

