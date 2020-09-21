This video of a dog enjoying a car ride is perfect to drive away Monday blues

Long drives along the highway and the cool breeze caressing one’s face - this feeling is probably the best description of the word blissful. And this cute dog’s wind-in-the-hair err fur moment while enjoying a car ride is the exact representation of that feeling. After watching this clip, you may be left with a calm feeling and a heart brimming with joy.

Shared on Instagram reels by @angelarebello, the clip shows Cookie the cocker spaniel looking out of a car window. As the car moves swiftly, the slow motion video perfectly captures Cookie’s peaceful expression while experiencing the breeze on her face.

“Cookie wanderlusting at her best,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Posted on September 12, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million views along with more than 3.3 lakh likes. People couldn’t stop expressing how calming the video is. Many dropped heart emojis to show their love for the adorable dog.

Here’s how people reacted:

“This is so relaxing to watch,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love her floppy ears,” commented another. “So cute,” said a third.

“Can I take Cookie with me for a long drive please?” asked a fourth.

Did this video make you feel happy too?