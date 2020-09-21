Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This video of a dog enjoying a car ride is perfect to drive away Monday blues

This video of a dog enjoying a car ride is perfect to drive away Monday blues

The slow motion video perfectly captures Cookie’s peaceful expression while experiencing the breeze on her face.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:26 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Cookie the cocker spaniel. (Instagram/@angelarebello_)

Long drives along the highway and the cool breeze caressing one’s face - this feeling is probably the best description of the word blissful. And this cute dog’s wind-in-the-hair err fur moment while enjoying a car ride is the exact representation of that feeling. After watching this clip, you may be left with a calm feeling and a heart brimming with joy.

Shared on Instagram reels by @angelarebello, the clip shows Cookie the cocker spaniel looking out of a car window. As the car moves swiftly, the slow motion video perfectly captures Cookie’s peaceful expression while experiencing the breeze on her face.

“Cookie wanderlusting at her best,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Posted on September 12, the clip has garnered over 1.1 million views along with more than 3.3 lakh likes. People couldn’t stop expressing how calming the video is. Many dropped heart emojis to show their love for the adorable dog.

Here’s how people reacted:

“This is so relaxing to watch,” wrote an Instagram user. “I love her floppy ears,” commented another. “So cute,” said a third.

“Can I take Cookie with me for a long drive please?” asked a fourth.

Did this video make you feel happy too?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajya Sabha: 8 Opposition MPs suspended for a week after protests over farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 12:16 IST
In India-China military talks, 2 Indian lieutenant generals to hold fort
Sep 21, 2020 11:35 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 12:46 IST
Unlock 4: Schools at several places across India reopen partially
Sep 21, 2020 12:04 IST

latest news

CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Bhiwandi event postponed following building collapse
Sep 21, 2020 12:39 IST
Ranveer shares then-and-now pictures of parents on their 40th anniversary
Sep 21, 2020 12:41 IST
Car rams container truck in Pune, five killed
Sep 21, 2020 12:34 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday special: 5 beauty secrets that Bebo swears by
Sep 21, 2020 12:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.