Sections
Home / It's Viral / This video of a feline and fawn friendship will make you swoon. Watch

This video of a feline and fawn friendship will make you swoon. Watch

This is one interspecies friendship you cannot help but admire.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:34 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a tangerine furred fluffy feline hanging out with a deer. (Reddit/@3-kano-3)

Many may attest to the fact that great friendships aren’t based on similarity but the ability to understand differences. This recording of a cat and deer happily hanging out exemplifies that notion.

This clip was posted to Reddit on June 25. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Walked out of my house to find a deer licking my cat”.

The recording shows a tangerine-furred fluffy feline hanging outside the front yard of a house. This could have been an otherwise ordinary occurrence if the cat weren’t accompanied by its rather unusual friend, a deer. Not only are the feline and fawn hanging out but in fact, they are indulging in a loving interaction. The doe is seen licking the top of the kitty’s head. A gesture of physical affection the cat happily accepts.

Walked out of my house to find a deer licking my cat from r/aww



Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post has gathered over 8,500 upvotes and nearly 150 comments.



Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “They’re buddies”. To which the original poster responded with, “My cat truly loves deer. He’s bad with humans, good with deer lol”. Well, that deer is cuter than any person we know so we can see why the cat is fonder of it than hoomans.

“Why are puffy orange cats always so friendly,” inquired a Reddit user. We don’t know, but we’re sure glad that they are.

“Ah yes, my favourite, orange cotton balls,” read one comment trying to guess the deer’s perspective over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on this unlikely yet adorable pair?

Also Read | This unlikely black cat and snake friendship will make you do a double-take

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gold futures ease on low demand
Jun 25, 2020 18:52 IST
Empty roads, rise in police presence on roads bring down Navi Mumbai’s crime rate by 76% in April, May: Cops
Jun 25, 2020 18:53 IST
‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry names most powerful WWE superstar
Jun 25, 2020 18:52 IST
The Twilight Zone review: Jordan Peele can’t compete with Black Mirror
Jun 25, 2020 18:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.