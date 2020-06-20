This video of a grandma playing with stones will instantly bring back childhood memories

In the image a woman can seen playing while a kid watches her. (Twitter)

There’s no doubt that grandparents are amazing. They love to spoil you rotten and are your best cheerleaders. That’s probably why this video of a grandma is making so many smile. It shows a grandma playing the five stones game while her granddaughter smiles watching her.

“Why kids should spend time with their grandparents too,” that’s the caption shared along with the video. It shows the grandma rolling the stones and picking them up in systematic manner which is what this game is all about. This is called gitte, gutte, pacheta and several other names across different places.

The game is fun, and said to improve concentration and hand-eye co-ordination. Take a look at this and relive you childhood memories if you’ve played it or may be if you haven’t, this is a good time to try it. After all, a game like this ensures your kid gets off the phone, TV or other gadgets.

Posted on June 19, the delightful video has collected over 15,000 likes and more than 3,000 retweets - and counting. People are posting so many comments about the game, their experiences of playing it and memories related to their childhood, in the comments section.

“Hey I know this game. My mom showed me. And later I came to know almost every house in the rural area of Odisha plays this game,” posted an individual. Others were quick to comment that the game is very common. Scientifically speaking, this game ensures that your sight-muscle-reaction capabilities are refined to its maximum potential,” wrote another.

“It’s called ‘ghete’ in Haryana,” commented a third. “Memories. Missing this in today’s generation,” wrote a fourth.

Some shared their memories of playing this game.

“Lovely. I played it with my nani. Thanks for sharing. Reminded me to play all over again with my son,” shared a Twitter user. “My mom showed me this and I remember she was so fast in this game. Thereafter, I too played,” added another.

What about you? Have you played this game?

