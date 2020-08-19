This video of a kid wearing a scary mask while watching TV is all kinds of viral

Sections
The video, since being shared, has gone crazy viral collecting over 8.9 million views - and still very much counting.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:19 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the kid sitting on a chair while wearing a scary mask. (Twitter/@xiaraaaaa_)

Children can sometimes do the most random things that can leave adults stumped or in splits or both. This particular video perfectly encapsulates that whole vibe. It has the potential to evoke several reactions from a person watching it ranging from fear to confusion to laughter.

In a tweet, a mum detailed how her daughter decided to wear what appears to be a Halloween mask and then go about her day. And despite several requests from her mum, the kid refused to remove it.

“Been telling my daughter to take this mask off for over 3 hours. She’s not listening,” wrote Twitter user @xiaraaaaa_.

The video posted along with her tweet shows the kid sitting casually on a chair watching television. She seems completely unperturbed by the mask she’s wearing as if it’s no big deal.



The video, shared on August 14, has gone crazy viral collecting over 8.9 million views - and still very much counting. Additionally, the video has received over 7.8 lakh likes and more than 1.8 lakh retweets. The comments section of the post is flooded with hilarious reactions. Tweeple have not only posted what they feel about the video, many have shared how kids they know do the same thing.

“This is not what we mean when we say wear your mask!” joked an individual. “It’s just something about the big mask and the little body that cracks me up,” posted another.

Kids love wearing their masks:

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think about this video?

