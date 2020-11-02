Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / This video of a narrow trekking lane will give you goosebumps. Watch

This video of a narrow trekking lane will give you goosebumps. Watch

Along with the location, a disclaimer in the caption says that one needs to be an expert in trekking to complete this adventure.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 17:01 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the trekking trail. (Instagram/@rishi.pokharna)

In many places, trekking requires walking along tricky paths and narrow lanes. A video on Instagram gives a glimpse of one such narrow trail along a range in Maharashtra. After watching the video, you may be highly amazed and equally shocked.

Shared by Instagram user Rishi Pokharna, the clip shows a rocky lane along a mountain. As the video goes o,n the camera continues to show the dangerously narrow trail.

The video, according to the caption, was shot during a trek to Bhairavgad fort in Sahyadri mountains, Maharashtra. “Not For Faint Hearted,” reads a part of the caption. Along with the location, a disclaimer in the caption says that one needs to be an expert in trekking to complete this adventure.

Take a look at the video:



Posted on October 29, the clip has garnered over 16,000 views along with numerous comments from netizens. The clip took people by surprise and that was evident in the comments. Many were amazed at such an adrenaline-inducing trek.

“Awesome!” commented an individual. “Having literal goosebumps,” said another. “Wow!!” wrote a third.

People also dropped fire emojis to show their appreciation for the video.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
Nov 02, 2020 15:43 IST
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
Nov 02, 2020 17:03 IST
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
Nov 02, 2020 17:09 IST
Over 200 militants killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir since January this year
Nov 02, 2020 15:54 IST

latest news

Want to make a mark in Women’s T20 Challenge, says Chandigarh-based fast bowler Kashvee
Nov 02, 2020 17:24 IST
Madrid says Militão positive for COVID-19
Nov 02, 2020 17:26 IST
DC vs RCB Live Score: Can Iyer’s Delhi return to winning ways?
Nov 02, 2020 17:27 IST
Goa: Midnight protest against railway expansion gets huge support
Nov 02, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.