Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch

This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch

This recording was shared on The Donkey Sanctuary’s official Twitter account.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:19 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a Poitou donkey herd. (Twitter/@DonkeySanctuary)

You may not have known that you needed to see a video of a herd of donkeys doing donkey things, but trust us when we say that you need to see this video of a herd of donkeys doing donkey things. This clip, which was shared on The Donkey Sanctuary’s official Twitter account, is so cute and wholesome that it may even make you want to watch it on a loop. But don’t just take our word for it, check out the recording for yourself to decide.

Posted on Twitter on October 26, this video is almost 40 seconds long. “Here’s our Poitou donkey herd to brighten your Monday morning,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The caption may say ‘Monday morning’ but the recording is so sweet that it maybe good for viewing any time of the day.

The recording shows a Poitou donkey herd hanging out together. They are seen grazing on some sticks, nonchalantly. What adds to the whole viewing experience is the peppy background music.

Watch this recording with its sound on for a little pick-me-up:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this post has received nearly 800 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “All so lovely”.

Another individual wrote, “Gorgeous”. “Awesome… thanks for sharing,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user proclaimed, “Thank you for this beautiful insight into the donkeys enjoying some bark nibbling! They are so beautiful and clever”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Bishnoi jolts KKR with Morgan’s wicket
Oct 26, 2020 20:25 IST
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Oct 26, 2020 19:37 IST

latest news

October to be a Blue Moon month
Oct 26, 2020 20:24 IST
This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch
Oct 26, 2020 20:19 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother upset at Rahul after ‘nepotism’ remark
Oct 26, 2020 20:07 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.