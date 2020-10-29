This video of a rescued kitten enjoying its first bath is oddly calming. Watch

Videos of pets and bath time usually leave one laughing out loud. There are enough clips on the Internet that show how most dogs and cats don’t quite like being bathed. They’ll hide or throw fits but refuse to get inside the bathroom the moment they realise what will happen next. This video, however, paints a very different picture. It shows a tiny kitten getting his first bath and being completely calm in the water.

The video has been shared on Reddit. It finds a place in the subreddit ‘aww’ perfectly. “Rescued kitty gets his first bath ever,” says the caption shared along with the video.

The short clip shows the kitten inside a pool of water in a basin. While its body is submerged, its head stays above water. Watching the short clip may even leave you feeling sleepy.

Shared just a few hours ago, the clip has collected several reactions.

“This is insane. How is that cat not flipping out, so cute,” posted an individual. “Damn. I literally said aww out loud,” wrote another. Well that is an appropriate reaction for this video.

“Calmest kitten that I’ve ever seen,” commented a third. “‘This is my life now….’ Adorable,” shared a fourth guessing the kitty’s thought.

What do you think about this video?

