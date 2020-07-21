This video of an elephant taking a peaceful nap in water will make you sleepy

Sections
Colonel the elephant makes napping look so good.

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 12:55 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An elephant named Colonel enjoys his nap inside a pool. (Facebook/Fort Worth Zoo )

Are you feeling bored on yet another weekday that involves some annoying work calls and a long to-do list that needs to be completed? And do you feel tired as you journey through yet another day on little sleep because you stayed up late finishing just one more (read five) episodes of a new series you started? Well, chances are you’ll relate to this video of an elephant enjoying a nice nap and maybe even wish you could have one too.

Shared by Fort Worth Zoo on Facebook, the video shows an elephant named Colonel enjoying his nap inside a pool.

“When you’re taking a catnap but need to take a breath. #waitforit,” says the caption shared along with the video. The hashtag refers to a tactic employed by the elephant to breathe comfortably while under water. Also, we advice you keep your volume up while watching this video.

“You may recall, Colonel was first hesitant about swimming and it took a lot of animal-keeper trust before he would get in. And look at him now! Keepers said they can’t keep him out of the water these days,” the caption explains further.



Watch Colonel enjoy his nap in the video below. But fair warning, watching him may make you want to take a little nap yourself.

Shared on July 17, the video has collected over 7,000 reactions and more than 2,700 shares - and counting. People have been sharing a ton of comments about the video.

“I envy his snorkel! I wish I had one so I could spend Texas summers in the water too!” shares a Facebook user. “This was exactly what I wanted to do today too,” writes another. Well, today, tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow for some others, Colonel makes napping look so good. “This will be me the next time I get to vacation!” posts a third. “Didn’t the directions say to bake on both sides for 15 minutes? This elephant is only half done!” joked a fourth.

What do you think about Colonel and his napping style?

Also Read | Adorable kids hide behind mum jumbos in a moving herd of elephants. Video will break any cuteness barometer

