This video of machine cutting edges of coloured paper makes for an oddly satisfying watch

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you know about videos which despite portraying seemingly unassuming incidents are oddly satisfying to watch. Case in point is this clip shared on Reddit, which shows a machine cutting the edges of some coloured papers.

Though only a few seconds long, the video is one such clip which you may want to watch on loop for a long time. “Cutting colored paper with a machine,” shared simply with this caption, the video has now amassed more than 2.4 lakh views – and counting.

Since being shared, it has also gathered close to 15,800 upvotes and several excited comments from Redditors.

“If they do, I’ll buy a ticket,” wrote a Redditor expressing how much they appreciate the video. “Is this for making paper stars?” asked another. To which, a third replied, “I immediately thought this.”

Another user of the platform pointed, “I used to work on one of these machines, and they are commonly used to cut large stacks of wrapping paper.”

“That is fabulous,” exclaimed a Redditor, and we support the sentiment. “Oh, I like this a lot,” expressed another. Well, we do too!

What do you think of the video?