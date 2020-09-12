Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This video of machine cutting edges of coloured paper makes for an oddly satisfying watch

This video of machine cutting edges of coloured paper makes for an oddly satisfying watch

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 15,800 upvotes.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:17 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This paper cutting machine on work has grabbed netizen’s attention. (Reddit/@u/nxot)

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you know about videos which despite portraying seemingly unassuming incidents are oddly satisfying to watch. Case in point is this clip shared on Reddit, which shows a machine cutting the edges of some coloured papers.

Though only a few seconds long, the video is one such clip which you may want to watch on loop for a long time. “Cutting colored paper with a machine,” shared simply with this caption, the video has now amassed more than 2.4 lakh views – and counting.

Cutting colored paper with a machine from r/woahdude

Since being shared, it has also gathered close to 15,800 upvotes and several excited comments from Redditors.

“If they do, I’ll buy a ticket,” wrote a Redditor expressing how much they appreciate the video. “Is this for making paper stars?” asked another. To which, a third replied, “I immediately thought this.”



Another user of the platform pointed, “I used to work on one of these machines, and they are commonly used to cut large stacks of wrapping paper.”

“That is fabulous,” exclaimed a Redditor, and we support the sentiment. “Oh, I like this a lot,” expressed another. Well, we do too!

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

With record 97,570 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.6 million
Sep 12, 2020 10:08 IST
Shift slum dwellers to vacant flats or we will: BJP ultimatum to AAP
Sep 12, 2020 01:14 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Union minister explains why Centre gave Kangana Ranaut Y-plus security
Sep 12, 2020 10:30 IST

latest news

Who can challenge Klopp’s Liverpool juggernaut?
Sep 12, 2020 10:50 IST
Lucknow to get seven more special trains from Saturday
Sep 12, 2020 10:48 IST
Indian filmmaker Tamhane’s ‘The Disciple’ eyes success in Toronto
Sep 12, 2020 10:45 IST
Munaf, Gayle, Afridi among overseas players up for LPL auction
Sep 12, 2020 10:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.