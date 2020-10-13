Sections
This video of pages on a huge book is oddly satisfying to watch. Seen it yet?

You may end up spending way more time then you anticipate watching - and re-watching - this video.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 08:44 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a big book. (Reddit/@And4l4)

If you’re someone who has a hectic schedule in the mornings with a huge long list of things to do, this video may just be the perfect thing for you to watch. This video has been featured on Reddit’s oddly satisfying subreddit and fits here rather perfectly.

“Discovered this at my office today,” says the caption shared along with the video. It shows the pages of a huge book being flipping slowly, as if in slow motion. The video seems to have a rather calming effect, as a few in the comments section have mentioned.

Fair warning, you may end up spending way more time then you anticipate watching - and re-watching - this video.

Discovered this at my office today from r/oddlysatisfying



Shared a few hours ago, the video has collected quite a few comments from people.



“This is very relaxing. It makes me feel I’m in a library,” shared an individual. “Oh that poor binding... I feel like it’ll eventually give out from doing that. Tis very satisfying, though,” shared another. “I have NO idea what this is, but I like it!” added a third.

“I enjoyed that a lot, thank you,” reads a comment. So did we.

What about you? Do you enjoy such videos?

