This video of relief material being distributed in Manipur is winning Twitter

One by one, individuals walk by each table and pick up the things they need. (Twitter/@supriyasahuias)

A heartening video of relief material being distributed is Manipur is winning much praise from people on Twitter. The video shows the orderly and respectful way in which food and other materials are distributed and tweeple cannot help but shower words of appreciation for this system.

The video has been shared by Twitter user Supriya Sahu IAS. The video shows several tables with food and other relief materials laid on them. One by one, individuals are seen walking by each table and picking up the things they need. What’s even more wonderful is how people standing behind the tables greet each individual with folded hands.

“Look at the wonderful way relief material is being distributed in Manipur. Dignity and respect for everyone in the entire process. So much to learn from this beautiful state in India. All DCs/District Collectors should emulate this,” says the tweet posted along with the video.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also tweeted the video:

Since being shared on April 26, the video has collected over 17,000 likes and more than 5,600 retweets - and very much counting.

“Brilliant. Guess this can be emulated in areas where from each home one person can come out in turn & pick exactly what they require,” says a Twitter user. “What a beautiful thing! This made my eyes wet... Salute to the person who planned it in this way,” says another. “People there are so disciplined,” writes a third. “Hats off,” exclaims a fourth.

Manipur had reported two coronavirus cases and both patients have since recovered.