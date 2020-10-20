Sections
This video of Will Smith grooving is winning people over. Seen it yet?

“Know what’s in the cup,” reads the caption of the video.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 08:29 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Will Smith. (Instagram/@willsmith)

If you’re a follower of Will Smith’s Instagram account, then you are familiar with the cool content he often posts. This dance video of his is no different, and watching it may just blow your mind.

Shared from Smith’s personal Instagram account, the video shows him dancing to a song named Fergalicious by Fergie and Will.i.am.

However, it is not just a regular dance video. Are you left feeling confused as to what we’re talking about? Take a look at the clip for some guaranteed giggles.

"Know what's in the cup," reads the caption of the video.



Take a look at the video:

Posted on October 17, the clip has garnered over 29.4 million views along with tons of reactions from netizens. People were pleasantly surprised at Smith’s dancing skills. Many also expressed their likeness with heart emojis.

“I’m grooving to this,” wrote an Instagram user. “Feet entanglement, big mood,” wrote another. “I’m blown,” said a third.

What do you think of this dance video?

Also Read | Will and Jaden Smith continue to be the most hilarious father-son duo with this fist-bump fail video. Watch

