This ‘whole wheat balloon bread’ recipe irks people. ‘Just call it roti,’ say netizens

Some people on Instagram also suggested ways to improve the recipe.

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:54 IST

By Amrita Kohli, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“It’s just a normal roti!” says a comment on the post, not unlike several others. (Instagram/@cookistwow)

Questionable fusion foods sometimes attract the ire of netizens. Whether it’s oreo samosa or nutella biryani, tweeple don’t refrain from sharing their reactions - both good and bad - to these dishes. However, there’s a basic dish that’s leaving many irked on the Internet. It’s not the way the dish is made that’s upsetting people but the name given to it that’s offended some.

CookistWow, a cooking vlog that shares some ‘fun and easy recipes’, posted the procedure to make a dish called ‘whole wheat balloon bread’. In case it isn’t already clear, they’re actually showing their followers how to make a roti or chapati.

A video of the recipe has collected a huge number of comments, many of which are calling out the handle for naming the dish as such. “It’s just a normal roti!” says a comment on the post, not unlike several others.

Take a look:



Posted a day ago, the video has collected over 1.4 lakh views and more than 200 comments. While several people expressed their annoyance to the way the dish was named, some suggested ways to improve the recipe.

“The name baloon bread is hilarious,” says an individual. “In Trinidad we call this Sada Roti,” comments another. “We call this chapati in India,” writes a third. “Roti? Ballon bread? For me this looks like Mexican tortillas,” reacts a fourth.

“NEVER use hot water to make chappati, always mix the flour with cold water,” suggests an Instagram user.

So what do you think about this recipe and its name?

