This woman had an ‘intruder’ in her kitchen, its refusal to leave has sparked hilarious comments. Watch

Sometimes humans forget that cats are the masters of their own fate. From time immemorial, they have claimed each and every corner where the sun shines. And this feline is no exception to that case. A clip posted on Reddit shows a cat roaming nonchalantly in its neighbour’s house. The confidence of the kitty has left netizens thinking whether the house actually belonged to the kitty and if the woman recording the clip was actually the intruder.

The clip shared on the subreddit ‘Cats who yell’ shows a feline walking in a house. As the clip goes on, the woman recording the kitty requests it politely to go to its own home to which the kitty replies with an annoyed meow. The cat then continues to roam around the kitchen space without any worries. The woman tries to strike up a logical conversation with the cat starting with ‘Excuse me?’ But the kitty meows it off with an I-don’t-care cattitude.

We also kind of agree with the feline and are surprised at the woman’s nerve to ask a member of the royal feline race to leave from the spot.

“My neighbour’s cat waltzed into my kitchen then argued when I told him to go home,” reads the caption of the clip.

Take a look at the video and judge for yourself:

The clip has already garnered over 12,800 upvotes and tons of hilarious comments from netizens. A Redditor gives a possible translation of the conversation. “Cat: you go home hooman, this is my place now,” explains the comment. “Nice house, mind if I check,” says another.

“Meow, I bring good luck, enjoy your good fortune, fellow bipedal human!” writes a third. “Okay, you are the chosen one now, be happy and serve his highness well,” comments a fourth.

What would you do if you had a kitty waltz into your kitchen out of nowhere?