Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / This woman’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams is wowing netizens. Heard it yet?

This woman’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams is wowing netizens. Heard it yet?

The video has been shared on Lanie Gardner’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 12:00 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows Lanie Gardner. (Instagram/@whoislanie)

The video of a man skating down an empty road nonchalantly whilst drinking cranberry juice and listening to Fleetwood Mac’s famous track Dreams recently graced the Internet. The clip won many hearts, and its viral nature brought the renowned 1970s rock band back on the charts. Now, a young fan of the music group has posted a recording of herself covering the said song. Her marvellous musical talent is winning netizens over.

Lanie Gardner shared her cover of the song Dreams by Fleetwood Mac on her personal Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The recording shows Gardner sitting in front of a microphone while wearing black coloured headphones. She takes a sip from a bottle of cranberry juice as the background music begins to play. Then, she starts singing into the mike.

Check out her fantastic performance:



Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The share currently has over 500,000 views on Instagram and more than 276,000 views on Twitter. Netizens also left many supportive comments under the clip.

Here is what people had to say about the share. One Instagram user said, “This was absolutely incredible”. Another individual on the photo and video sharing platform wrote, “This is amazing. You have a wonderful voice”.

On Twitter, people had a similar reaction. “Voice, smile and fun attitude are what make this so amazing,” read one comment under the post.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

What are your thoughts on the share?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Days after Hathras incident, home ministry issues fresh advisory to states on women safety
Oct 10, 2020 12:14 IST
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Oct 10, 2020 09:58 IST
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Oct 10, 2020 11:31 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 12:20 IST

latest news

Artist’s sketch of Michael Jordan looks like a photograph. Watch
Oct 10, 2020 12:22 IST
Ranvir Shorey addresses people’s anger about Sushant’s death
Oct 10, 2020 12:19 IST
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Oct 10, 2020 12:20 IST
Of 822 tainted cops in Punjab, 17% being probed for corruption
Oct 10, 2020 12:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.