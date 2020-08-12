This Zomato tweet may speak to every dessert lovers’ soul. Check it out

Sections
“This is so me,” read one comment in the thread.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 13:58 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This tweet was shared on August 10. (Twitter/@ZomatoIN)

Are you someone who looks at the dessert menu before they’ve even decided what they want to order as starters? If so, then this tweet by Zomato may speak to your sweet-loving soul.

A picture of Antilia, the Ambani family residence, was posted on Zomato India’s official Twitter account on August 10. The image has been shared with a caption reading, “’make room for dessert’ room:”.

The tweet suggests that if you have a sweet tooth, then “making room for dessert” is never a difficult task because the figurative ‘room’ is as massive as Antilia. After all, as many pudding-lovers will say, dessert doesn’t fill up your stomach, it fills up your heart.

Check out this tweet here:



Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes along with almost 100 retweets and comments.

Here is what Twitter users had to say about the share. One person said, “This is so me”. Another individual wrote, “There is actually a whole floor for desserts, not just one room”.

Here are some other reactions from the thread:

Do you relate to this tweet?

We are close laughing-crying over the hilarity of this joke too.

Whenever it is time for desserts, are we right?

But when you are a true sweets lover, any time is dessert time.

“W for waffles?” read one comment on the thread.

What are your thoughts on this post? Did it find it extraordinarily relatable or are you someone who would rather skip dessert than starters?

Also Read | Zomato asks what’s ‘the first meal at 2pm’ called. Twitter shares hilarious answers

