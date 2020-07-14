Sections
Home / It's Viral / Three sisters give birth on same day at same hospital in Ohio

Three sisters give birth on same day at same hospital in Ohio

Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes gave birth July 3 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital within a four-and-a-half-hour span.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 18:08 IST

By Associated Press, MANSFIELD Ohio

All three sisters had the same obstetrician overseeing their deliveries. (Representational Image)

Three Ohio sisters have defied odds by giving birth on the same day in the same hospital with the same obstetrician overseeing their deliveries.

Daneesha Haynes, Ariel Williams and Ashley Haynes gave birth July 3 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital within a four-and-a-half-hour span, the Mansfield News Journal reported.

A 1998 Associated Press story cited the odds of three sisters giving birth the same day as 1 in 50 million.

“It was a blessing,” Daneesha Haynes said. “It’s amazing. This kind of blew everybody away.”



All three sisters had their deliveries induced. Daneesha was not due until July 23. Dr. Edroy McMillan delivered all three babies. He declined to be interviewed.

Williams was the first to give birth that day, naming her 8 pound, 2 ounce daughter Sincere. Ashley Haynes followed with her 6 pound, 10 ounce son Adrion. Daneesha Haynes completed the trifecta with daughter Emrie, who weighed in at 4 pounds, 14 ounces.

The sisters’ mother, Deborah Ware, joked there would be no extra children at the newborns’ future birthday parties.

“I don’t know what kind of party we’ll have,” Daneesha Haynes said. “We’ll party for two days straight.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Adopt a new paradigm to deal with Covid-19 spread
Jul 14, 2020 18:51 IST
In government schools, focus on quality
Jul 14, 2020 18:45 IST
2 booked for threatening cops, snatching motorcycle from delivery boy in Mohali
Jul 14, 2020 18:46 IST
Plasma air, foot operated taps in train coaches for post-Covid phase
Jul 14, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.