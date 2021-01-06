Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / ‘Three Wise Men’ take hot air balloon ride over Seville in Spain

‘Three Wise Men’ take hot air balloon ride over Seville in Spain

Three men dressed as Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar took the balloon ride on the eve of the Epiphany.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 14:46 IST

By Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, SEVILLE Spain

The Three Kings wave as they celebrate the eve of the Epiphany. (REUTERS)

The Three Wise Men flew over Seville in a hot air balloon on Tuesday morning, after traditional street parades on the eve of the Epiphany were cancelled throughout Spain to avoid drawing big crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar are widely celebrated in Spain on Epiphany (January 6), when they are said to have visited the infant Christ with gold, frankincense and myrrh.

On that day children get presents their parents tell them have been brought by the Three Wise Men, and not Santa Claus - even if the latter has also become increasingly popular in Spain.

Balthazar was impersonated by a white man with black face paint, as is often the case in Epiphany celebrations in some Spanish cities. The practice has not drawn the same degree of controversy and condemnation as the “Black Pete” Christmas character in the Netherlands - a fictional character usually portrayed by white people wearing black face paint and which is gradually disappearing.



The Three Kings wave as they celebrate the eve of the Epiphany flying over the city in a hot air balloon. ( REUTERS )

After flying over Seville and waving at children watching from their homes, the Wise Men said they hoped they would be back with a proper parade next year.

“It has been an amazing flight. We come with huge enthusiasm to deliver all the presents,” Caspar told Reuters.

The three urged all people to follow health recommendations.

Two of the Three Kings walk as they celebrate the eve of the Epiphany before flying. ( REUTERS )

“You must follow the rules because soon enough we will be able to take off our masks and be able to give each other kisses and hugs and spread love all over Seville. Be prepared, 2021 is the year to end the pandemic and enjoy life,” Melchior said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
MP farmer leader booked for threatening to blow up RSS HQ, Mohan Bhagwat
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Avian influenza can be transmitted to humans, no case in India yet: Minister
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
4 dead after gas leak at Rourkela steel plant
by Debabrata Mohanty

latest news

China says it will respond to planned Taiwan, US defence talks
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
A fan who attended 2nd Test at MCG, tests positive for Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com
Donald Trump’s defeat pits Republicans against Republicans
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Donald Trump bars US transactions with 8 Chinese apps including Alipay
by Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.