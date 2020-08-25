Three-year-old ‘accidentally’ orders fries worth over Rs 2,600. Netizens are amazed at his antics

Children have the ability to surprise you with their antics every now and then. However, this kid’s actions have left many shocked and laughing out loud.

Ashley Keogh, the mother of this three-year-old, named, Harry, took to Facebook on August 14 to upload a just over 10-second-long video. The clip has left netizens in fits. Chances are, learning the story behind this recording may make you giggle as well.

“Nothing like getting a knock at the door with a McDonald’s delivery! All of us were confused but the driver insisted it was ours and showed us the order!” reads a bit from the text shared alongside the clip. When she opened the McDonald’s bag, Keogh found fries worth €30 (over Rs 2,600), explains the caption further.

The parents soon realised that their toddler had used his dad’s phone, on which he was watching YouTube, to place an order through Uber eats, reports Irish Mirror. Not just that, Harry even remembered to leave a tip.

Watch Harry and his parents’ reaction to the whole incident here:

This video has captured netizens’ attention since its original posting. The share currently has almost 150 comments along with over 200 reactions.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person said, “That’s hilarious”. Another individual wrote, “Best laugh we’ve had in ages”.

“Can’t blame him at all, I’d do the same myself if I was that cute,” read one comment under the post.

Keogh also shared an update to the french fries situation in the form of this picture:

“Needless to say it gave us all a great laugh but when I uploaded it to Facebook I wasn’t expecting the reaction it received,” Keogh told the Irish Mirror. She further stated, “It will definitely be a story to remind him of when he’s older”.

