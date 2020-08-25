Sections
Home / It's Viral / Three-year-old ‘accidentally’ orders fries worth over Rs 2,600. Netizens are amazed at his antics

Three-year-old ‘accidentally’ orders fries worth over Rs 2,600. Netizens are amazed at his antics

The child’s mother uploaded a video of the tiny tot on her Facebook account.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:28 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows french fries. (representational image) (Unsplash)

Children have the ability to surprise you with their antics every now and then. However, this kid’s actions have left many shocked and laughing out loud.

Ashley Keogh, the mother of this three-year-old, named, Harry, took to Facebook on August 14 to upload a just over 10-second-long video. The clip has left netizens in fits. Chances are, learning the story behind this recording may make you giggle as well.

“Nothing like getting a knock at the door with a McDonald’s delivery! All of us were confused but the driver insisted it was ours and showed us the order!” reads a bit from the text shared alongside the clip. When she opened the McDonald’s bag, Keogh found fries worth €30 (over Rs 2,600), explains the caption further.

The parents soon realised that their toddler had used his dad’s phone, on which he was watching YouTube, to place an order through Uber eats, reports Irish Mirror. Not just that, Harry even remembered to leave a tip.



Watch Harry and his parents’ reaction to the whole incident here:

This video has captured netizens’ attention since its original posting. The share currently has almost 150 comments along with over 200 reactions.

Here is what netizens had to say about the post. One person said, “That’s hilarious”. Another individual wrote, “Best laugh we’ve had in ages”.

“Can’t blame him at all, I’d do the same myself if I was that cute,” read one comment under the post.

Keogh also shared an update to the french fries situation in the form of this picture:

“Needless to say it gave us all a great laugh but when I uploaded it to Facebook I wasn’t expecting the reaction it received,” Keogh told the Irish Mirror. She further stated, “It will definitely be a story to remind him of when he’s older”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PCB reprimands Saqlain Mushtaq for praising MS Dhoni on his Youtube channel
Aug 25, 2020 21:45 IST
Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery worth lakhs from hosiery owner’s house in Ludhiana
Aug 25, 2020 21:47 IST
Ludhiana police commissioner bans setting up of stalls on footpaths
Aug 25, 2020 21:41 IST
Neena: ‘If my husband wasn’t nice to Masaba, I wouldn’t have married him’
Aug 25, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.