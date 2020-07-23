Tiga the orangutan celebrates his 19th birthday in style. Seen the pictures yet?

A resident of Colchester Zoo, Tiga the orangutan, recently celebrated his 19th birthday and that too in style. Now, the images of the birthday bash are making people go “aww.” There’s a high chance that the pictures of this celebration will evoke the same reaction in you too.

Taking to Instagram, the zoo shared five images of the event on their official profile. While some of the images show Tiga’s gifts, others show him taking a tasty bite out of his birthday cake. One picture is of the primate’s very own personal birthday banner with the words “Happy Birthday Tiga” written on it.

“Happy 19th Birthday to Tiga our male orangutan! He celebrated in style thanks to the Animal Care Team, with a delicious cake, presents and a birthday banner!” the zoo wrote while sharing the images.

Since being shared a few hours ago, the post has received over 2,000 likes from people. Additionally, it has also gathered tons of reactions. There were several people who wished Tiga “Happy Birthday.”

“Aww we share the same birthday!” wrote an Instagram user. “That’s wonderful,” expressed another. “This is so nice,” commented a third.

What do you think of the birthday bash images?

