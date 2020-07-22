Tiger encounters huge python on its way. Watch happens next

There are many dangerous creatures in the animal kingdom. But what happens when two equally dangerous beings comes face to face? A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda may give you a glimpse of this. The clip shows a rare incident in which a tiger encountered a huge python on its way and the moments of anticipation in the video makes it a must-watch.

The clip was shot by Sharath Abraham, a naturalist at Kabini, Nagarhole National Park. Shared by Nanda on his Twitter handle, the video starts with a shot of a path in an open field where a tiger can be seen walking. A few moments into the clip, the tiger is stopped by an unexpected obstacle in its way - a python. After some thinking, the tiger leaves the snake to be and walks into the bushes.

“Tiger leaves the way to Python,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on July 21, the clip has garnered over 59,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some pointed out the co-existence between different species of the jungle, others found the clip to be scary.

“Such a fabulous video showing great understanding and cooperative-existence among our animal friends,” wrote a Twitter user. “Seems the tiger was in peaceful mode or else would have ripped that python for raising his head,” pointed out another.

“Snakes are dangerous. Even tigers realize that,” said a third explaining a possible reason why the tiger left the python to be. “Spine chilling video,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this python and tiger encounter?