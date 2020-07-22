Sections
Home / It's Viral / Tiger encounters huge python on its way. Watch happens next

Tiger encounters huge python on its way. Watch happens next

A few moments into the clip, the tiger is stopped by an unexpected obstacle in its way - a python.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 19:20 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The clip was shot by Sharath Abraham, a naturalist at Kabini, Nagarhole National Park (Twitter)

There are many dangerous creatures in the animal kingdom. But what happens when two equally dangerous beings comes face to face? A video shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda may give you a glimpse of this. The clip shows a rare incident in which a tiger encountered a huge python on its way and the moments of anticipation in the video makes it a must-watch.

The clip was shot by Sharath Abraham, a naturalist at Kabini, Nagarhole National Park. Shared by Nanda on his Twitter handle, the video starts with a shot of a path in an open field where a tiger can be seen walking. A few moments into the clip, the tiger is stopped by an unexpected obstacle in its way - a python. After some thinking, the tiger leaves the snake to be and walks into the bushes.

“Tiger leaves the way to Python,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:



Shared on July 21, the clip has garnered over 59,600 views and tons of comments from netizens. While some pointed out the co-existence between different species of the jungle, others found the clip to be scary.

“Such a fabulous video showing great understanding and cooperative-existence among our animal friends,” wrote a Twitter user. “Seems the tiger was in peaceful mode or else would have ripped that python for raising his head,” pointed out another.

“Snakes are dangerous. Even tigers realize that,” said a third explaining a possible reason why the tiger left the python to be. “Spine chilling video,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this python and tiger encounter?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fresh guidelines puts entire admission process for SSC students to junior colleges online
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
Early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
SAD condemns CM, DGP for booking Sikh youth on ‘frivolous charges’
Jul 22, 2020 20:49 IST
100-goal milestone yet to sink in: Jamie Vardy
Jul 22, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.