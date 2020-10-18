Sections
Tiger to Deer: Medicine company adopts 27 animals at Nehru Zoological Park

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 12:25 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hyderabad

The image shows a tiger. (representational image) (Unsplash)

Gland Pharma Ltd on Saturday adopted 27 animals of different species at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for a period of one year as a part of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The adopted animals include tiger, lions, giraffe, hippopotamus, cheetah, ostrich, flamingo, hornbills, vultures and deer.

According to the release, “Gland Pharma Ltd, a Pioneer in Heparin Technology in India, Dullapally, Hyderabad adopted 27 animals of different species and birds at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.”

Raghuraman, CSR Head, Gland Pharma Ltd, P.Sampath Kumar, CSR Member and Shilpi Sahay, CSR Member, Gland Pharma Ltd visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and presented a cheque of Rs 20,00,000 to A. Nagamani, Deputy Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Deputy Curator thanked Gland Pharma for adopting the animals during COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to the citizens and other companies to come forward to adopt the animals and be a part in conserving the wildlife.

