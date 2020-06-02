Sections
TikTok user recreates the fantasy world of Harry Potter. His editing skills are nothing short of magic

This clip is a must-watch for all Harry Potter fans out there.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:11 IST

By Sanya Budhiraja, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The world of Harry Potter has been perfectly captured in the clip. (TikTok)

You may have been enamoured by the wizarding world if you have seen any of the films in the Harry Potter franchise or read the books in the series. If you’re a true Potterhead, chances are that you have already intricately imagined your life at Hogwarts, including your house and Patronus. All that is left now is the delivery of that fateful letter or Hagrid saying those three magic words, pun intended.

Though we cannot see you off to Hogwarts from platform nine and three-quarters, we would like to present to you the next best thing. Here is a man who is using his editing skills to bring the magic of Potterverse to life, or at least to your phones.

This clip was posted on TikTok on May 10. The video has been captioned, “I think a few of y’all have been waiting on this one... Harry Potter”.

The recording shows 19-year-old Parker standing in front of a mirror.



In the next shot, he is seen switching on a TV which broadcast’s the words, “Harry Potter”. He ‘captures’ the words in his hands and ‘throws’ them outward into his lawn. Swiftly, the scenery outside the window changes. It seems as if the viewers have been transported from an ordinary backyard to the Hogwarts castle itself. However, the sorcery doesn’t just end there. So check out this enchanting video that is bound to tickle your fantasy buds:

@parkerlocke

I think a few of y’all have been waiting on this one... Harry Potter ##fyp ##xyzbca ##harrypotter

♬ Harry Potter Theme Song - Ost

Since being shared on the video-sharing application, the recording has been watched more than 26 million times. Additionally, the post has over 5.8 million likes.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to the share. One person said, “Your editing skills are on another level”. Another individual wrote, “Nice work”.

“You’re so talented OMG,” read a comment by renowned beauty YouTuber, James Charles.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

