TikToker faces online flak after 'despicable' prank, apologises

TikToker faces online flak after ‘despicable’ prank, apologises

New York metropolitan transportation authority called the prank a ‘new low.’

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:04 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a mixture of milk and cereal on the train’s floor. (Screengrab)

A TikTok user’s prank video went crazy viral online but not in the way he would have liked. He is now facing intense backlash from people because of the ‘despicable’ prank he pulled off. Turns out, he spilt a box of milk and cereal all over the floor of a subway. The reason? Just to see if anyone will help him pick it up. The worst part is that after his prank failed, he just deboarded the train without cleaning the mess he had created, leaving it for someone else.

New York metropolitan transportation authority took to Twitter to share the video. They tweeted that pulling such a prank “on essential workers in the middle of a global pandemic” is a “new low.” “And making essential workers clean up your mess. Despicable,” they added.

With over 6.5 million views, many people voiced the same notion as the transportation authority and expressed their outrage. There were also some who called him “selfish” and “privileged”.

Here’s the video which caused so much rage:



“I messed up. I mean I REALLY messed up. This is my apology. All Adsense money from this video will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund,” the Tiktok user later took to YouTube to share an apology video.

In the video, he apologises to the essential workers, the transportation authority, and others. He calls himself an “idiot” multiple times and says that the prank was “over the line.” Then he goes onto say that now he understands that the reasoning behind his prank was “ridiculous.” “I’m sorry and deserve to be publicly humiliated forever,” he said and concluded the apology.

