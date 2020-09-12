Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / ‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared the post using the hashtag #SaturdayThoughts.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Harsh Goenka also shared a video along with his tweet. (Screengrab)

Harsh Goenka often shares various kinds of posts. From funny to emotional, his tweets prompt people to post diverse responses. His recent tweet is no different, and may leave you with some food for thought as it imparts an important life lesson.

Taking to Twitter, Goenka shared the post using the hashtag #SaturdayThoughts. “Time is like a river. You cannot touch the same water twice, because the flow that has passed will never pass again. Enjoy every moment of your life!” he tweeted. The post is complete with a beautiful video of flowing water.

Since being shared a little over three hours ago, the video has gathered close to 2.8 lakh views and close to 2,200 likes. People shared all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the post.

Director Nila Madhab Panda, agreeing with Goenka’s tweet, shared a thought of his own. “Living in the moment is the only way, the past is history and the future is a mystery,” he tweeted.



“That’s beautiful & emotional, Sir! Sometimes you’ll never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory !! Life is an onetime offer use it well,” expressed another and shared this image:

“Nice words and nice beautiful video post. Time and tide wait for none. Once passed is passed, so better cherish the moment than repenting,” commented a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Harsh Goenka’s tweet?

Also Read | Tweets by Harsh Goenka capture the beauty of nature perfectly. Seen them yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 recovery rate up at 77.7%; 5 states lead the list
Sep 12, 2020 13:35 IST
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Sep 12, 2020 14:24 IST
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Sep 12, 2020 11:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt over Covid-19 management, GDP decline, job losses
Sep 12, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

‘Time is like a river’: Harsh Goenka’s tweet imparts thoughtful life lesson
Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Kids infected at day care can spread coronavirus at home, studies show
Sep 12, 2020 15:11 IST
Systematic approach key to Indian hockey’s rise in world rankings: SV Sunil
Sep 12, 2020 15:08 IST
Western suburbs of Andheri, Vile Parle, Borivali record maximum active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai
Sep 12, 2020 15:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.