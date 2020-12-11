Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Time is precious: Vietnamese man collects historical European church clocks

Time is precious: Vietnamese man collects historical European church clocks

Pham Van Thuoc now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja, Ha Tap Village Vietnam

Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc shows an old church clock from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. (REUTERS)

For more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to his home in Vietnam where he lovingly restores them.

He now has 20 clocks - many of which are more than a hundred years old and including one so big it weighs a tonne - housed in a warehouse in northern Thai Binh province where they fill the air with a cacophony of whirring noises, ticking and chimes.

Thuoc, who believes his collection is one of the largest in the world, said the thrill of building it up lies not just in the hunt to find beautiful old clocks, but also in figuring out how they work and how to fix them.

Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc stands behind clock bells as he adjusts an old church clock from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. ( REUTERS )

“I have an Italian made-clock which is the oldest one and dates back to the year 1750. Probably the thing I like most about it is that despite being made years ago, it has stayed true to its purpose which is to count the time, and it does that extremely accurately,” he said.



Tracing his passion back to hearing the chimes of bells from French colonial-era clocktowers when he was boy, Thuoc said he once spent two years befriending a European owner before convincing him to part with a particular clock.

He adds that he has yet to see two identical historical clocks even when the clocks were made in the same year by the same manufacturer.

Clocks collector Pham Van Thuoc stands among old church clocks from Europe at his home in Thai Binh province, Vietnam. ( REUTERS )

For his efforts, Thuoc has been recognised by the Vietnam Records Association as having the largest collection of public clocks in the country.

And with electronic clocks now fast replacing mechanical ones in Europe, he hopes his collection can preserve a sliver of vanishing history.

The clocks remind him, he says, of “how valuable time is, and that I should treasure every minute and every second.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
2 IPS officers posted at Singhu border area test Covid-19 positive: Report
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
RJD lays condition for naming MLAs for Bihar house panels, logjam persists
by Anirban Guha Roy | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

He’s got good a bouncer: Sunil Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Pucovski
by hindustantimes.com
India’s daily Covid-19 tally falls below 30k for second time in 3 days
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19, says she’s ‘feeling fine’
Yogi Adityanath says UP close to defeating Covid-19, claims model worthy of study
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.