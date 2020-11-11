Time-lapse video shows Comet ISON travelling through space. Seen it yet?

Ever wondered what it would feel like to travel through space? Well, the latest video shared on the official Instagram account of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope may not let you ‘experience’ the journey but can indeed allow you to witness it. The video of Comet ISON moving against a backdrop of stars is so educational that it’ll probably have you hooked until the very end.

Posted on November 11, the recording has been shared with a descriptive caption. It reads, “This time-lapse sequence of Hubble images shows Comet ISON moving against a backdrop of stars in May 2013, as it was hurtling toward the Sun at 48,000 miles per hour. The comet broke apart as it passed near the Sun in November that year”. The clip has been shared alongside the hashtag #HubbleClassic.

Check out the time-lapse video below and be prepared to get amazed:

Since being shared on November 11, this recording has captured netizens’ attention. It has amassed over 69,300 views, and these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is how Instagram users reacted to the share. One person said, “Amazing”.

Another individual wrote, “Very cool! Very fast”. “Wonderful,” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “So beautiful”.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you mesmerized too?

