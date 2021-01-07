Time travel: Video shared by museum takes you on a ‘trip to 17th-18th century France’

Sections
The Metropolitan Museum of Art took to Instagram to share the video.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 14:39 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do,” this is what The Metropolitan Museum of Art wrote while sharing a video that has left people fascinated. There is a high possibility that the clip, which gives you a glimpse of the bygone eras, will leave you mesmerised too.

Taking to Instagram, the museum shared the video that takes the viewers on a silent virtual tour. “Silent Gallery Tour—The Wrightsman Galleries. A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do. Join us on a time-traveling, globe-trotting adventure through @met_esda’s Wrightsman Galleries—period rooms that highlight the Museum’s French decorative arts collection,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already gathered close to 47,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared tons of reactions.

“Please do more of these tours! I miss being a weekly Saturday volunteer in the galleries and seeing my beloved MetMuseum—even virtually—gives me a real lift. TYSM!” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “Lovely way to start my morning. Great ASMR from the floor!” said a third. “Wow! marvellous,” commented a fourth.

Did you enjoy the virtual tour? What are your thoughts on the video?

