Time travel: Video shared by museum takes you on a ‘trip to 17th-18th century France’

“A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do,” this is what The Metropolitan Museum of Art wrote while sharing a video that has left people fascinated. There is a high possibility that the clip, which gives you a glimpse of the bygone eras, will leave you mesmerised too.

Taking to Instagram, the museum shared the video that takes the viewers on a silent virtual tour. “Silent Gallery Tour—The Wrightsman Galleries. A trip to 17th-18th century France? Don’t mind if we do. Join us on a time-traveling, globe-trotting adventure through @met_esda’s Wrightsman Galleries—period rooms that highlight the Museum’s French decorative arts collection,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

“Please do more of these tours! I miss being a weekly Saturday volunteer in the galleries and seeing my beloved MetMuseum—even virtually—gives me a real lift. TYSM!” wrote an Instagram user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “Lovely way to start my morning. Great ASMR from the floor!” said a third. “Wow! marvellous,” commented a fourth.

