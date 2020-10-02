Sections
Timelapse video created using pictures shows a supernova fading away. Seen it yet?

Timelapse video created using pictures shows a supernova fading away. Seen it yet?

“Every second, a star explodes somewhere in our vast universe,” reads a part of the caption shared with the video.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 08:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NASA’s Hubble telescope captured the images that were used to create the video. (Twitter/@NASAHubble)

There is something extraordinary about the various images and videos of the space which grace the Internet. Just like this timelapse clip shared by NASA which is created using images taken by the Hubble Space Telescope over the course of one year.

The post was shared on the official Twitter account for the NASA Hubble Space Telescope. In the caption, they explained that the fading supernova is in the galaxy NGC 2525.

“Every second, a star explodes somewhere in our vast universe. We can watch a supernova in the galaxy NGC 2525 fade away in this video, featuring a time-lapse of photos taken by Hubble over the course of a year!” reads the caption. The post is complete with a blog link that explains about the supernova in details.

The video is too incredible to explain in words, see for yourself:



Since being shared yesterday on October 1, the video has gathered close to 34,000 likes. It has also amassed tons of comments from people.

“Interesting and amazing how large this Universe is,” wrote a Twitter user. “I swear if I could turn back time, I would concentrate more on physics because now I want to be an astrophysicist so bad,” said another. “No Earthly fireworks display can compete with this supernova,” quite aptly pointed another.

There were a few who simply wrote “amazing” or “wow” to express their reactions.

What do you think of the share?

Also Read | NASA shares image of galaxy that was host to a supernova explosion

