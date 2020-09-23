Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Timelapse video of indoor plants leaves people with thoughts. Watch

Timelapse video of indoor plants leaves people with thoughts. Watch

“Three day timelapse of indoor plants,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:54 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The video has prompted tons of comments. (Reddit/@Enoisa)

Have you ever come across a random video which despite showing something regular sparks a debate among people? This timelapse video of an indoor plant is among such videos. The video has prompted mixed reactions among netizens - while some find it interesting, a few say it seems a bit creepy.

“Three day timelapse of indoor plants,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit. The 33-second-long clip shows exactly what the caption describes. Take a look yourself:

Three day timelapse of indoor plants from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared three days ago on September 20, the video has gathered over 20,000 upvotes. It also received tons of comments from people and most pointed out how the video is a bit unsettling.

“I find this unsettling,” wrote a Redditor. “Fantastic movie. Never giving it a rewatch though, once is fine enough!” expressed another. “Super creepy. One is ok. A bunch is whoa,” said a third.



A few, however, wrote that the video is actually nice and mentioned that it made them happy. Just like this user of Reddit who commented, “I think it’s cute. Plants are alive and if we didn’t see them as lifeless objects, this wouldn’t be surprising or unsettling.” Another individual commented, “This somehow makes me very happy. Thank you for posting it!”

“I can’t believe so many people don’t like it! I love seeing that they move throughout the day! Makes them seem more living! Like a house pet,” mentioned another.

What do you think of the video? Creepy or beautiful?

Also Read | Oddly satisfying video of ice cube in a cup of coffee will amuse you

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Sep 23, 2020 09:16 IST
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Sep 23, 2020 11:15 IST
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Sep 23, 2020 11:20 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 23, 2020 09:27 IST

latest news

Timelapse video of indoor plants leaves people with thoughts. Watch
Sep 23, 2020 11:54 IST
Prayagraj’s Lakshagriha, said to be Mahabharat-era site, to get research center
Sep 23, 2020 11:54 IST
CAMS Rs 2,240-cr IPO closes today
Sep 23, 2020 11:47 IST
‘Won’t be surprised if he’s playing again for India’:Hogg on CSK star
Sep 23, 2020 11:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.