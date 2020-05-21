Tiny bugs crawl out of strawberries soaked in salt water. People try viral fruit hack, the results are gross

A fruit hack video on TikTok, which is equal parts disgusting and interesting, has now left people with lots of questions. Shared a few days ago, the video shows a woman soaking fresh strawberries in salt water to clean them. Normally, one would expect dirt to come out of the fruits but in this case something else crawled out too – bugs.

“GROSS IT WAS JUMPING!!!!! BRB CRYING,” wrote TikToker Seleste Radcliffe and shared the video. “Apparently if you wash your strawberries in water and salt, all the bugs will come out,” she says in the clip which shows exactly the same thing.

The video prompted several others to try the hack and they got the same gross result. Check out some such posts:

One TikTok user, probably to check the legitimacy of the claim, even used a microscope to check the strawberries and guess what she got? Bugs!

Though absolutely repulsive, it’s a common occurrence, reports Cloud Mountain Farm Centre. Turns out, the small bugs are “most likely the larvae of Spotted Wing Drosophila, a non-native fruit fly that lays its eggs” on different types of ripening berries.

Thankfully, these worms are not harmful if ingested, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Will you try this strawberry cleaning hack video? Or for you ignorance is bliss?