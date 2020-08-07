Sections
Tiny flamingo chicks learn to swim, adorable video wows people

“Two of our flamingo chicks are learning to swim!” the video is shared with this caption.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:24 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a flamingo chick. (Facebook/Audubon Zoo)

They’re tiny, they’re cute, and chances are they’ll end up stealing your heart. Who are they? They’re two adorable resident flamingo chicks in Audubon Zoo. A video of the cuties has now been shared on the official Facebook page of the zoo and chances are it’ll leave you with a big smile on your face. Don’t be surprised if by the end of the video you also find your heart filled with a warm fuzzy feeling.

The caption of the post simply states, “Two of our flamingo chicks are learning to swim!” and also mentions a bird keeper named Wendy as the one who captured the clip.

The video opens to show a pool with two flamingo chicks swimming around, and it’s a delight to watch.



Since being shared, the video has gathered over 5,700 views and close to 400 reactions. People couldn’t stop gushing over the tiny animals. There were some who expressed their surprise after knowing that flamingoes can swim too.



“I didn’t know they could swim! I thought they were wading birds,” wrote a Facebook user. “I adore flamingoes,” expressed another. “This is so precious, I love it!” said a third. “Just keep swimming,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

