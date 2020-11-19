Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / It's Viral / Tiny holiday surprise discovered in Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, New York. It’s an owl

Tiny holiday surprise discovered in Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, New York. It’s an owl

Tiny surprise discovered in Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center. An owl

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 08:59 IST

By Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta, New York

The image shows a Saw-whet owl. (AP)

It wasn’t quite a partridge in a pear tree, but a worker helping set up the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree found a holiday surprise — a tiny owl among the massive branches.

The little bird, now named what else but Rockefeller, was discovered on Monday, dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise unharmed, said Ellen Kalish, director and founder of the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, New York, where the bird was taken.

Kalish said the bird is an adult male Saw-whet owl, one of the tiniest owls. It was taken to a veterinarian on Wednesday and got a clean bill of health.

A worker helping to get the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City found the tiny owl. ( AP )

“He’s had a buffet of all-you-can-eat mice, so he’s ready to go,” she said.

She said the plan was to release the owl back to the wild this weekend.

The tree, a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway spruce, had been brought to Manhattan on Saturday from Oneonta, New York, in the central part of the state. The tree is put in place and then decorated over some weeks before being lit for the public in early December.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China is fortifying defences across Ladakh border, not prepping to disengage
Nov 19, 2020 07:32 IST
Coronavirus in Delhi: Feluda test kit set to hit the market today
Nov 19, 2020 04:52 IST
4 terrorists killed in gunbattle in Jammu’s Nagrota
Nov 19, 2020 08:37 IST
Rahul Gandhi, Congress pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary
Nov 19, 2020 08:57 IST

latest news

India’s first child to have undergone liver transplant set to become doctor
Nov 19, 2020 09:18 IST
Australia must tire out Jasprit Bumrah, batsmen must deliver: Hazlewood
Nov 19, 2020 09:16 IST
Kangana wants Bengaluru cop suspended, calls her ‘unworthy, undeserving’
Nov 19, 2020 09:08 IST
Chhath puja celebrations are prohibited in these states amid Covid-19
Nov 19, 2020 09:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.