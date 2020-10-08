Tiny kitten getting pets from human is breaking the cuteness barometer. Watch

We’re not saying that this is the cutest cat video you’ll see today, but we’re saying that this is may be the cutest kitty video you’ll see today. The video, which just shows a cat enjoying some love-filled pets from a human, may turn out to be too cute to handle.

“Smol cat approaches for some love,” the clip is shared with this caption on Reddit. The video shows exactly what the caption says. In the clip, the tiny grey-furred kitten gets some much deserved pets from its human.

Take a look:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has received tons of love from people. It has amassed nearly 1.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.

“Sooo damn cute!” wrote a Redditor. Expressing the same notion another commented, “It’s so cute that it’s hurts.”

“Looks like a walking loaf of bread,” commented a third. “He protec, he attac but most importantly he waddles towards your lap,” said a fourth.

There were a few who tried guessing the kitten’s perspective and came up with hilarious replies. “Oh? You’re approaching me? Kitty: I can’t receive love and pets without getting closer,” said a Redditor.

“I’ve just died from how cute this is,” shared a user of Reddit and we understand the sentiment.

What do you think of the video?