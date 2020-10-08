Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Tiny kitten getting pets from human is breaking the cuteness barometer. Watch

Tiny kitten getting pets from human is breaking the cuteness barometer. Watch

“Smol cat approaches for some love,” reads the caption shared with the video.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 09:03 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the tiny kitten. (Reddit/@Useful_Sympathy_)

We’re not saying that this is the cutest cat video you’ll see today, but we’re saying that this is may be the cutest kitty video you’ll see today. The video, which just shows a cat enjoying some love-filled pets from a human, may turn out to be too cute to handle.

“Smol cat approaches for some love,” the clip is shared with this caption on Reddit. The video shows exactly what the caption says. In the clip, the tiny grey-furred kitten gets some much deserved pets from its human.

Take a look:

smol cat approaches for some luv from r/aww



Since being shared a few days ago, the video has received tons of love from people. It has amassed nearly 1.7 million views – and the numbers are only increasing.



“Sooo damn cute!” wrote a Redditor. Expressing the same notion another commented, “It’s so cute that it’s hurts.”

“Looks like a walking loaf of bread,” commented a third. “He protec, he attac but most importantly he waddles towards your lap,” said a fourth.

There were a few who tried guessing the kitten’s perspective and came up with hilarious replies. “Oh? You’re approaching me? Kitty: I can’t receive love and pets without getting closer,” said a Redditor.

“I’ve just died from how cute this is,” shared a user of Reddit and we understand the sentiment.

What do you think of the video?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In a first, PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like property cards in landmark rural reform
Oct 08, 2020 09:31 IST
I’m not taking vaccine if Donald Trump tells us, says Kamala Harris
Oct 08, 2020 09:12 IST
Covid-19: India crosses 82 million tests in 9 months
Oct 08, 2020 08:23 IST
Pence says air ‘historically clean’, Harris points to burning California
Oct 08, 2020 08:43 IST

latest news

Apple might reveal the HomePod Mini alongside new iPhone 12 on October 13
Oct 08, 2020 09:27 IST
DGCA issues detailed refund guidelines after Supreme Court verdict
Oct 08, 2020 09:24 IST
Game, set and match: Newbies in French Open semi-finals
Oct 08, 2020 09:24 IST
Post Hathras, UP to set up data analytics centre to identify crime against women hot spots
Oct 08, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.