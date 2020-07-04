Tiny kitties meet big hippo Timothy, doggos meet lions in this delightful video

Over the past few months, videos of animals interacting with other animals have been a source of happiness for many on social media. Adding to that list are these adorable kittens and doggos who met many different animals from various other species including Timothy, the hippo.

In an attempt to create more awareness about pet ownership and adoption, Animal Defense League of Texas took a few of their cats and dogs to visit the animals at the San Antonio Zoo. The result is a heartening video in which kittens meet big cats and dogs meet lions, giraffes among other residents of the zoo. Of course, the cherry on the cake is the kittens meeting Timothy, the hippo.

In fact, the video shared on Facebook is a letter of sorts from Timothy to Fiona, a female hippo at Cincinnati Zoo, who the male hippo has been courting for a while now. He wrote to her about the cats visiting him in the sweetest way.

“Dear Fiona, I hope all is well at your zoo, ours is open again and I’m loving seeing the families and showing off my skills... but check this out! Even cooler than that I got to meet KITTENS!” says the post.

Shared on June 26, the video has collected over 900 reactions and more than 250 shares. It has also gathered close to 20,000 views.

“You have to love all these creatures great and small?” wrote a Facebook user. Well, there’s no doubt we all do. “Look how cute these kittens are at the zoo in Texas,” posted another tagging a friend. “So cute,” commented a third. “Wonder what the kittens thought of our Timothy?” reacted a fourth.

Meanwhile, Timothy shared another post recently expressing more about how he felt about meeting the kittens. He even wrote a poem about it.

We’re having a tough time dealing with all this adorableness and chances are you too feel the same.

What do you think about this whole incident?

