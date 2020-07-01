Sections
Home / It's Viral / Tiny kitty plants kisses on huge doggo who pats it in return. Show us something cuter… we’ll wait

Tiny kitty plants kisses on huge doggo who pats it in return. Show us something cuter… we’ll wait

The video involving the cat and the dog has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 20:37 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows the huge doggo and the tiny kitten. (Screengrab)

Adorable is an understatement when it comes to describing the cuteness of this video which is now winning people over.

Shared on Twitter, the video shows an interaction between a huge doggo and a tiny kitten. The clip opens with the kitten planting kisses on the dog who in turn pets the feline. This showcase of affection between them continues until the end of the clip.

The video has been doing the rounds of the Internet for quite some time now. It has again tugged at the heartstrings of many after recently being shared on Twitter.

Take a look at the clip to know why it has impressed so many.



Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has already garnered over 28,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered more than 1,200 likes and several comments. Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote “Dogs bruh,” and his sentiment was expressed by several others.

“Never seen a dog pet a cat before. This is adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so sweet my teeth hurt! LOVE IT!” expressed another. “Awwww. Thanks, that made me smile,” wrote a third.

“How cute,” wrote a user of the micro-blogging site and many agreed.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | This video of a cat comforting a doggo at the vet is all types of ‘aww’. Watch

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Royals tie up with BCCI to offer sports marketing course for IPL players
Jul 01, 2020 20:58 IST
Trick your kids to eat healthy by trying the fun food art
Jul 01, 2020 20:55 IST
Want to see London the socially distant way? Try Kayaking the canals
Jul 01, 2020 20:51 IST
Social distancing norms flouted as scores attend Ludhiana market committee’s event
Jul 01, 2020 20:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.