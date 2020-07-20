Tiny pupper does everything her big doggo brother does. They’re the sweetest

Growing up, most of the younger kids try to copy their older siblings. They want to borrow their clothes and dress like them. They also try to pick up their siblings’ mannerisms and try to be their mini versions. The older siblings also often get irritated by their clingy siblings but also teach them the cool tricks they’ve mastered. Well, this post about two doggo siblings may just remind you of that same dynamic.

A post shared on Instagram highlights the gorgeous bond between a grown up German shepherd dog named Enzo and his little pupper sister Lilo.

The post, complete with photos and videos of the doggos, shows them demonstrating the sweetest bond. From fighting over the same stick to drinking out of the same bowl to even play fighting, the two look absolutely adorable

“I couldn’t dream of a better team than Enzo and Lilo. Enzo is a perfect big brother, he has a lot of patience, but he can also say no when it’s enough. Lilo can’t be without Enzo, she gets so sad when she can’t find him. I just need to say they are very cute together and they are very funny,” says the caption shared along with the post.

Watch the two in action in this heartwarming post below:

“Lilo is learning everything from the best,” reads a comment shared from another doggo account. “I can’t wait to have a little sister like Lilo someday, because I just know we’ll be besties,” says another.

What do you think about this cute brother-sister duo?

