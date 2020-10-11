Sections
E-Paper
Home / It's Viral / Titanic to Lion King: This ‘koality’ photo of Koalas reminds people of various movie dialogues

Titanic to Lion King: This ‘koality’ photo of Koalas reminds people of various movie dialogues

While sharing the picture, the zoo asked people to caption the photograph, and that prompted a wave of hilarious reactions.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:25 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shared on San Diego Zoo’s official Instagram profile, the photo shows two koalas. (Instagram/@sandiegozoo)

If you are a regular user of the internet, then you’re probably used to seeing pictures of cute animals. Such images often make many go ‘aww’. This ‘koality’ photo of Koalas is a perfect fit for that category.

Shared on San Diego Zoo’s official Instagram profile, the picture is absolutely adorable. However, its cuteness is not the only thing which has captured people’s attention.

While sharing the picture, the zoo asked people to caption the photograph, and that prompted a wave of hilarious reactions.

“Caption this koality photo,” they wrote and shared three hashtags too - #CaptionThis #KoalityContent #SanDiegoZoo. The zoo also mentioned that the image is taken by an individual named Mary-Ellen Jordan.



Following the post, many started sharing movie dialogues which they thought would fit the image. However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the picture.

Since being shared a few days back, the post has garnered close to 17,000 likes. It has also received tons of comments and chances are that you will agree to some or all of them.

“I’ll never let go jack”, an Instagram user wrote this dialogue from the movie Titanic. This individual was reminded of a very different film, Disney’s The Lion King. They wrote, “Long live the king”. There were others too who were reminded of these two movies. This person was reminded the 1939 movie Gone with the Wind and shared the film’s popular dialogue “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”.

Not a film but this individual was reminded of a punch line by a famous character Lucifer from the show by the same name. “Best Lucifer voice, ‘tell me, what do you truly desire?’,” they wrote.

Others also shared hilarious lines that they thought describes the situation perfectly. “Hey! If you’re coming that close, please put on a mask!” aptly wrote a user of the photo and video sharing platform. “Love lifts us up where we belong,” commented another.

“What do you mean, you forgot the chocolate?” joked a third. “This is the third time you’ve fallen off, I’m going to stop helping you up,” said a fourth.

There were many who wrote “sweet” or “cute” to describe the image.

How would you caption this picture?

Also Read | Netizens highly relate to this yawning koala. Seen the video yet?

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
‘Clay God’ equals ‘Swiss Ace’: Nadal wins 13th French Open, 20th slam
Oct 11, 2020 21:37 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST

latest news

Due to stigma associated with mental diseases, people don’t seek help’
Oct 11, 2020 21:43 IST
One held in Zirakpur road rage case
Oct 11, 2020 21:41 IST
Shops shut on Shimla’s Mall Road, weekenders sulk
Oct 11, 2020 21:40 IST
36 construction workers test Covid +ve in Mohali
Oct 11, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.