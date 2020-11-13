Today in history: Rabindranath Tagore was announced the first non-European Literature Laureate

The Nobel Prize Organization often uses its social media presence to educate netizens on the lives of its many Laureates. These shares are usually informative, inspirational, and interesting, often all at once. The Nobel Prize Organization’s latest post is no exception to the rule and may leave you with a whole range of emotions.

Posted on November 13, the share comprises an image of poet Rabindranath Tagore with a fascinating caption. It reads, “Rabindranath Tagore was announced as the first non-European Literature Laureate #OnThisDay in 1913”.

The text further goes on to explain, “Tagore was awarded the #NobelPrize ‘because of his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West’”.

Check out the entire post here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens, and rightfully so. The share has presently amassed nearly 9,600 likes and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Always prefer Tagore poems. They give me inner peace”.

Another individual wrote, “Pride of India”. “Still today, his poems inspire me with a freshness of look at the usual things of life, he stands great in literature forever,” read one comment under the share.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Feeling proud of Rabindranath Tagore”. “OMG, I love his poems! Thanks to my English teacher in elementary school, I got to read these beautiful works,” stated another Instagram user.

What are your thoughts on the share?

