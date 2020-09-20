Toddler bursts into laughter after getting ‘attacked’ by puppies. Watch

Sections
Videos of babies laughing are something that netizens love, and that’s also true for the clips featuring adorable puppies. This video, shared on Twitter, ticks both the boxes...

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:39 IST

By Srimoyee Chowdhury, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Videos of babies laughing are something that netizens love, and that’s also true for the clips featuring adorable puppies. This video, shared on Twitter, ticks both the boxes and is enough to melt your heart into a puddle. Keep your awws handy because this video will leave you feeling happy.

Shared by Twitter user Rex Chapman, the clip shows a toddler along with five puppies. A few seconds into the clip, the puppies jump on the little one, trying to play with the kid. And the whole incident leaves the kid laughing uncontrollably. The video ends with the excited puppies licking the toddler.

“Caution - vicious dog attack. This little one’s laugh is the Twitter content I needed today,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the adorable post:



Shared on September 18, the clip has garnered over 2.2 million views along with over 87,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing about the adorable laughter of the kid as well as the cuteness of the puppies. Many dropped heart emojis in the comments section to show their likeness for the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it put a smile on your face too?

