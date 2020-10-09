Sections
Toddler hugging doggo bestie is a perfect way to start your Friday morning

Toddler hugging doggo bestie is a perfect way to start your Friday morning

The video is shared on the pooch named Harlow’s personal Instagram profile.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 10:45 IST

By Trisha Sengupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The image shows a dog and a toddler. (Instagram/@harlow_thegolden)

If you are someone who is off from work on Saturday and Sunday, then you may feel happiness bubbling up in you because today is Friday and the weekend is just a few hours away. Let this clip add to your feel-good-mood. Even if you’re working for the next two days, chances are this adorable clip will wash away your blues and bring a smile to your face. The absolutely adorable clip shows a toddler giving a tight hug to their best friend – a doggo.

The video is shared on the pooch named Harlow’s personal Instagram profile. “Bestest friends for ever and ever and ever,” reads the caption shared with the clip.

Take a look at the video:

 



With nearly 73, 500 views, the video has also received tons of likes. It has promoted people to share all sorts of love-filled comments. There were also a few who wrote that the entire incident is absolutely adorable.

“The cutest besties,” wrote an Instagram user. “Only kind of friend you need in life! Love the song,” commented another. “So much sweetness, I cannot handle it!” said a third. And, we do relate to that feeling.

As for this individual, they wrote, “Seriously, you are the cutest.” There were many who shared heart emojis to show their liking for the video.

What do you think of the hooman-doggo besties?

